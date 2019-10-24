UK entrepreneur Lawrence Jones faces allegations of sexual assault and workplace misconduct

There are two sides to Lawrence Jones, MBE, one of Britain's wealthiest technology entrepreneurs with an estimated £700m ($1.4 billion) fortune.

The first is the self-made man, music lover and generous philanthropist who mixes in high society and holidays with business magnate and Virgin founder Richard Branson at his properties on Necker Island in the Caribbean and in the Swiss Alps.

Last year, Jones and his wife Gail attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor Castle. This month, the 51-year-old Welsh-born father of four was photographed

