A Labour government would provide up to £60 billion ($118.4b) over five years to provide interest-free loans on electric cars under the UK opposition party's plans for a "green industrial revolution".

The party has revealed it would provide state loans worth up to £33,000 for 2.5 million people to buy electric cars during its first parliamentary term, at a net cost of £3.5b in lost interest payments.

The money, averaging £27,000 per car, would come from a £250b

