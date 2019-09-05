Emirates Airline has thrown down the gauntlet to Airbus and Boeing, warning them the carrier will not take new planes until the reliability of engines is improved.

Sir Tim Clark, president of the world's largest international carrier, on Wednesday said he was "fed up" with receiving aircraft that did not meet contract specifications and were beset by problems.

"We would be foolish in my view to start adjusting or coming up with new contracts until we are absolutely sure that these aircraft are going to do what they said they would," he said.

"When they don't give me the aeroplanes

