The decision to seek what became the biggest bailout in the IMF's history took only a few minutes.

A loss of faith in Argentina's reform programme had been visibly demonstrated by a two-week run on the peso in spring last year. President Mauricio Macri had few options left. A long-mooted contingency plan went into action.

"When it came to it, we had discussed it so much, for Macri it was no problem," says one senior government official recalling the events of last May.

Debt, default and disorder: Macri nears end with familiar crisis

