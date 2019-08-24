Passengers vented their fury at British Airways on the weekend after the airline cancelled flights next month in response to a planned walkout by pilots in a dispute over pay.

Members of the British Airline Pilots' Association, Balpa, which represents a majority of BA's pilots, confirmed plans to walk out on September 9, 10 and 27 after talks between the union and Britain's flag carrier broke down.

On Saturday, passengers took to social media to vent their frustration about being unable to get through to BA as they sought to re-book their cancelled flights.

"Impossible to contact BA," tweeted one.

