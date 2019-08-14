JPMorgan Chase is poised to collect the largest individual fee to a bank for selling a company, earning US$123 million ($190.3m) for advising Botox-maker Allergan on a planned US$63 billion sale to US pharmaceutical group AbbVie.

Assuming the deal completes, the fee would be the largest ever disclosed, surpassing the US$120m paid to Morgan Stanley for advising US agribusiness Monsanto on its US$66b sale to Germany's Bayer in 2016, according to data from Dealogic.

The details of the fee arrangement were disclosed by Allergan this week as it prepares for a shareholder vote on its sale to Chicago-based AbbVie.

