COMMENT:

If investors ever needed a reminder that equity markets can suddenly change direction, then the past few days have provided a timely example.

The S&P 500 index, which hit a high towards the end of last month, fell almost 5 per cent this month, while the continent-wide Stoxx Europe 600 lost 4 per cent. US president Donald Trump's promise of further tariffs on Chinese imports, a slide in the renminbi that threatens to exacerbate the trade war and the Federal Reserve's perceived caution in cutting interest rates have all weighed on stocks.

The US equity bull market is now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.