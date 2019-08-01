After weeks of market pressure and internal debate, Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman, pulled the trigger on the US central bank's first interest rate since the financial crisis.

That was the easy part.

While Wednesday's announcement of a 25 basis point cut was in line with market expectations, the press conference that followed showed how challenging Powell will find guiding investors on what happens next.

When the Fed chairman said that the move was a "mid-cycle adjustment in policy" — not the start of a full-blown easing cycle, which would imply multiple and possibly deep rate cuts — investors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dissent on the FOMC

Related articles:

Financial conditions already loosened