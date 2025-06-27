Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Luxon shines on global stage but has work to do at home - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China.

Fran O'Sullivan
Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
Learn more

KEY FACTS

  • Christopher Luxon met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
  • Luxon also met Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte. They are both former Unilever executives.
  • On the home front, Luxon faces declining popularity in polls.

At the Matariki celebration held in the Dutch township of Leiden on Monday, Christopher Luxon picked out a former boss from his early days at Unilever.

It was a cheerful nod acknowledging that he had been knocked into shape by his mentor in the way new recruits often

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy