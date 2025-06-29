Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Property v Bitcoin: Exploring which is best for Kiwi investors – Darcy Ungaro

By Darcy Ungaro
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Bitcoin or property? Darcy Ungaro discusses how to choose the right investment for your personal situation.

Bitcoin or property? Darcy Ungaro discusses how to choose the right investment for your personal situation.

Opinion by Darcy Ungaro
Darcy Ungaro is an authorised financial adviser and the host of the NZ Everyday Investor podcast.

THE FACTS

  • Property has long been a popular investment for building wealth, offering leverage and potential tax-free gains.
  • Bitcoin, despite its volatility, provides digital scarcity and can be part of a savings strategy.
  • Investors should consider their goals, risk tolerance and investment horizon when choosing between property and Bitcoin.

Remember when a property was just a home? Reminiscing idealistically through rose-tinted glasses, I recall a time when a home wasn’t an “asset”– it was shelter, and a container for families.

Fast-forward a generation, and property is the investment of choice for Kiwis, including me, to build

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business