Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Māori Millionaire Te Kahukura Boynton on her financial, mindset and health journey - The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
By
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Te Kahukura Boynton founded Māori Millionaire. She was taught to work hard and always try her best. Photo / Te Kahukura Boynton

Te Kahukura Boynton founded Māori Millionaire. She was taught to work hard and always try her best. Photo / Te Kahukura Boynton

Twenty-one-year-old Te Kahukura Boynton is best known as the ”Maori Millionaire” – and although she isn’t there just yet, you wouldn’t bet against her getting there by her self-imposed deadline of 25.

She’s built a movement aimed at changing the game financially not just for herself, but for her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business