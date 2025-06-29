Former financial adviser Murray McClune stole about $1.7 million from two sets of elderly clients. Photo / 123RF

A former financial adviser who stole about $1.7 million from elderly clients for his personal use faces up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty.

Murray McClune admitted two charges of theft by a person in a special relationship, following an investigation by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

McClune, who had worked in the insurance industry since the late 1960s, also offered investment opportunities to some of his clients, primarily through his business Insurance Plus Limited.

Between 2016 and 2022, McClune procured about $1.7m from two sets of elderly clients on the basis that he would invest the funds on their behalf.

Instead, McClune used some of the money for his own personal purposes, using falsified statements to give the impression that their money remained invested and to conceal his unauthorised dealings.