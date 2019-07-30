A few minutes' walk from Red Square in Moscow stands a Soviet-era high security building housing Russia's Federal Tax Service. But inside, there is nothing Soviet about the technology on display.

Standing in front of a huge video wall, Mikhail Mishustin, head of the tax service, prepares to show off its capabilities. "Where did you stay last night?" he asks. When I reply, his staff zoom in on a map to Hotel Budapest on the screen. "Did you have a coffee?" His staff then click on the food and drink receipts in the hotel from the previous evening. "Look, it

