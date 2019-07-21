Google's life sciences sister company Verily has created a baby monitoring system based around "smart nappies", working with Procter & Gamble's Pampers to use sensors, software and video to surveil when infants sleep, wee and poo.

Parents will be able to raise "quantified babies", attaching an activity sensor to the child's nappy, which feeds data on when a nappy is wet and on a baby's sleep time to an app that charts daily and weekly routines to show its development.

P&G's Lumi system, set to launch in the US this autumn, also includes a video monitor made by consumer electronics

Related articles: