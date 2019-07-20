Jennifer's boyfriend said she wasn't allowed to put a password on her phone.

"He said I didn't need it if I trusted him," she said. But that didn't just mean he could go through her messages if she left the device lying around.

"He could see everything I was doing, no matter where I was. When we broke up, he started stalking me. I felt so violated when I found out."

Jennifer — not her real name — is one of the many victims of stalking who was helped by Operation Safe Escape, a US-based security group that works with

