Ursula von der Leyen will be the first female European Commission president, the first German in half a century, and the first to be confirmed by a majority so small it can be counted on two hands.

Her wafer-thin nine-vote margin leaves a bittersweet edge to a life-changing victory for the former German defence minister, who has been propelled into Brussels' top job in a matter of a fortnight, seemingly against the odds.

Brushing off questions about the implications of the European Parliament vote, von der Leyen insisted she "did not know" who voted for her in the secret ballot,

