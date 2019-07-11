Deutsche Bank is coming under fire for the lavish golden parachutes it has paid out to top executives who left during a period of management turmoil over the past year.

Germany's biggest bank has spent more than €52 million ($87.8m) on severance pay for senior executives who were fired or left voluntarily over the past 14 months, almost matching the lender's annual pay for the entire management board, which in 2018 stood at €55.7m.

The struggling lender has undergone a string of overhauls, culminating with the announcement on Sunday that it will cut 18,000 jobs in a historic retrenchment from

