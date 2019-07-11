COMMENT:

It is the mark of a strange employer to pay some of its employees millions each year but, when it decides to let them go, instruct them to leave the building rapidly, clutching their belongings.

Since the failure of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the scene we witnessed on Monday at Deutsche Bank in London, New York and Hong Kong has become familiar. It was regarded internally as evidence of rare humanity that Deutsche's departing equity traders and sales people were permitted to remain in its London headquarters for three hours before being ejected.

Some displayed signs of distress but

