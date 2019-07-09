US and European banks are steering clear of Libra, Facebook's project for a new cryptocurrency, for fear of antagonising regulators and cannibalising their own digital currency projects.

In the two weeks since Facebook announced its plans for a new digital currency, there has been silence from the banks about a project that threatens to break down their role as gatekeepers of the global financial system.

"We're still learning what it is and trying to work out where we stand on it; are we an opponent, partner or do we ignore?," said a person familiar with the approach to the project

Related articles:

Who is backing Libra so far?