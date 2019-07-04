COMMENT:

Was Boris Johnson a successful London mayor? It depends on who you ask and the data you look at. However debatable his record, Johnson is running to be Conservative party leader — and the next British prime minister — on an embellished story of soaring mayoral success.

What can be said with absolute certainty is that Johnson was a better mayor than foreign secretary. In the latter post, he revelled in insouciance and made quite a few policy blunders. The idea that there is a better version of Johnson than the one who inhabited the Foreign Office allows an

Related articles: