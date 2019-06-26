The Financial Times offers a snapshot at the secret conversations of the characters who populate the modern workplace. In this edition, we have the Worried Worker and the Vice-President. Suffice to say, there are quite different things on their minds.

Katherine, the worried worker:

Our new offices are rather snazzy. Is this really my desk? It's fan-bloody-tastic. What a terrific view. The company must value me, after all. I've been worrying all these years they want to get rid of me and then this! It's so quiet. I'll get loads of work done! So productive!

Yep, Ted, I see you

James, the vice-president:

