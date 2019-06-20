Which tribe of politicians can claim to be the party of business? Back in the tax-cutting, deregulating, privatising days of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, the question was simple to answer on each side of the Atlantic. But Donald Trump and Brexit have a way of scrambling well-worn assumptions.

British executives are pondering the prospect, in Boris Johnson, of a Conservative prime minister who dismissed their Brexit concerns with the words "f*** business". Their US peers are hearing the same message, less explicitly, from Republicans.

President Trump was not the corporate establishment's candidate in 2016, but business has found much

Related articles: