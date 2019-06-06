HSBC has quietly launched its first digital wallet targeting start-ups and other small businesses in Hong Kong in an effort to fend off intensifying competition from Tencent and Alibaba in its most lucrative market.

Its PayMe e-wallet, which allows users to transfer small amounts of money, has been available to individuals since early 2017.

But Europe's largest bank by assets is now looking to sign up more small merchants and has received "thousands of applications" since the April launch, according to Stuart Tait, regional head of commercial banking for HSBC in Asia Pacific.

The initiative to extend the service, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: