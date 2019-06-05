COMMENT:

A prediction: by the end of the next decade, HSBC will no longer be headquartered in the UK.

It is more than three years since Europe's largest bank by assets completed a review of where it should base its global head office, which resulted in the lender sticking with London rather than moving to Hong Kong.

However, it would be wrong to interpret that decision as the last word on the matter.

Several executives, past and present, have said they still expected the bank to move back to the place where The Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank was founded

