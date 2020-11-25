Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Lessons from China's decision to halt Ant Group's giant IPO

4 minutes to read

China's biggest financial technology group had been set to raise US$37b in the world's largest IPO before Beijing stepped in. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Henny Sender

OPINION:

Investors are still trying to parse the fallout from the recent decision to pull the blockbuster initial public offering of Ant Group.

China's biggest financial technology group had been set to raise US$37 billion

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.