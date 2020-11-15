Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Is AI finally closing in on human intelligence?

20 minutes to read
Financial Times
By: John Thornhill

GPT-3 has been hailed as an artificial intelligence breakthrough. John Thornhill tries it out and assesses the rewards — and the risks.

It can churn out emails, computer code, internet ads, plotlines for video games, guitar

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.