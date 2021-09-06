Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Marriott warns of 'fight for talent' as hotels struggle to find staff

3 minutes to read
The fallout for the travel sector from Covid-19 has shaken the confidence of workers. Photo / 123RF

The fallout for the travel sector from Covid-19 has shaken the confidence of workers. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times
By: Alice Hancock

Marriott's chief executive has warned that the company is in a "fight for talent" as it tries to recruit 10,000 staff to its US hotels to keep pace with a sharp rebound in bookings.

Tony

Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.