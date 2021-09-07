Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

China and Big Tech: Xi Jinping's blueprint for a digital dictatorship

13 minutes to read
Financial Times
By: James Kynge and Sun Yu

By controlling a huge volume of data, Beijing is conducting a grand experiment in 21st century authoritarian governance.

This is the second in a two-part series on Xi Jinping's assertion of greater control in China.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.