Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Big Read - China pulls back from the world: Rethinking Xi's 'project of the century'

8 minutes to read

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, 2018. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: James Kynge in Hong Kong and Jonathan Wheatley in London

It has not taken long for the wheels to come off the Belt and Road Initiative. As recently as May 2017, China's leader Xi Jinping stood in Beijing before a hall of nearly 30 heads

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.