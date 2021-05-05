Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Are CEOs living up to the pledges they made after George Floyd's murder?

6 minutes to read
George Floyd's murder last year forced a reckoning on race that extended to the boardroom. Photo / AP

George Floyd's murder last year forced a reckoning on race that extended to the boardroom. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson and Taylor Nicole Rogers

Promises on diversity and racial justice have proved easier to make than to keep.

The words "systemic racism" used not to be spoken on US companies' earnings calls. The murder of George Floyd, a black

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.