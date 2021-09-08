Voyager 2021 media awards
'I am still captive': Surviving 9/11

6 minutes to read
The south tower of the World Trade Center collapses. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Brendan Greeley

When the Twin Towers fell, Brendan Greeley ran. This is his story .

When the South Tower started to fall I was the last to turn, rooted on Cedar Street for maybe a second as

