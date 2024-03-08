Spicy clam pasta is one of the delicious yet simple seafood recipes Annabel Langbein recommends to impress your family and friends. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

If you’ve never encountered the tuatua shuffle, it’s a kind of slow twist, done in the sea, and always on a low tide. Unlike synchronised swimming, where a series of underwater movements are choreographed to music, and teams are marked for technical merit and artistic expression, this particular move has the sole aim of locating one (sometimes several) live shellfish. You shimmy along in the sand, twisting your feet from side to side, hoping like hell that a crab isn’t going to nip you (invariably they do). Now and then, lady luck willing, your toes will encounter the smooth oval shell of a tuatua or a pipi, sitting two or three centimetres deep in the sand. The challenge at this point is to be able to get down to pick your bounty up before the surf sweeps you off your feet.

When I was a small child, toheroa were our shellfish of choice, rather than the more humble tuatua. I can remember heading to the beaches up near Levin with my father to dig for prized giant toheroa. Their tongues were so powerful they could often outpace you, burying themselves deep into the sand before you could grab them.

Once occupying beds of 2-3km in length, and so dense they could be harvested with a horse and plough, toheroa were believed to be an inexhaustible resource. Despite having been fully protected, with a total ban on harvesting for 44 years now, toheroa have failed to recover and the existence of this esteemed shellfish remains extremely fragile. Anyone caught poaching toheroa today risks fines of up to $20,000.

The third edition of Aunt Daisy’s Favourite Cookery Book, published in 1954, offers the following recipe for toheroa fritters. I am sure these would work equally well with other delicious shellfish such as pipis, tuatua, clams and mussels.

“Mince a tin of toheroas finely with just a slight touch of onion. Now prepare a cup of good white sauce in the usual manner, adding a pinch of nutmeg and a well-beaten egg. Mix in toheroas and flavour with a little lemon juice. Roll spoonful lots in breadcrumbs, and fry in deep oil or fat. A lemon sauce is very nice served with these fritters”.

I’ve been told the closest approximation to the flavour of the toheroa soup New Zealand was once so famous for can be achieved by adding in the very fresh gut of a pāua when mincing fresh tuatua. Pāua gut is basically minced up kelp seaweed and so this would likely be an excellent addition.

Put any freshly gathered shellfish in a bucket of clean seawater overnight so they can spit out any sand before you eat them. If buying any kind of fresh shellfish, keep them in a well-drained bowl in the fridge, covered with a damp towel and use within 24 hours. Discard any that are open before cooking.

Spicy Clam Pasta

Any shellfish, or even prawns, would be delicious here. Rather than trying to get the timing right between shellfish and pasta, I prefer to cook the shellfish and the sauce ahead of time. This also makes for an easy last-minute assembly. I like to leave some of the cooked clams in the shells for the visual appeal they add to the dish but if you prefer you can remove all the shells and just use the flesh.

Ready in 30 minutes

Serves 4-6

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

4 large tomatoes, cored and chopped or 400g cherry tomatoes in juice

½ cup dry white wine

3kg shellfish, rinsed and scrubbed (cockle, tuatua, pipis or 2kg greenshell mussels)

500g dried linguine, bucatini, or gluten-free alternative

2 Tbsp harissa

½ cup coarsely chopped parsley

2 Tbsp lemon juice

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat the oil in a large heavy-based pot over medium-low heat. Add garlic and lemon zest and sizzle for a few seconds. Add the tomatoes and ¼ cup water, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer over the lowest heat until tomatoes are pulpy (6 minutes).

Place the rinsed shellfish and the wine in a large pot with a tight-fitting lid. Cook, covered, over high heat, lifting the shellfish out of the pot and into a bowl as they open. Discard any shellfish that remain closed and set the pot aside (you’re going to use some of the cooking liquid later on).

When cool enough to handle, remove the meat from most of the shells, discarding the empty shells. Place the meat and the cooked whole shellfish in a bowl with 1 cup of the shellfish cooking liquid. Discard the rest of cooking liquid. Both the shellfish and the tomato sauce can be prepared and chilled ahead at this point up to 24 hours before serving.

When ready to serve, cook the pasta in plenty of salted water for 2 minutes less than the packet instructions.

Drain the cooked pasta and return to the cooking pot with the tomato sauce over high heat. Drain the liquid from the reserved cooked shellfish into the sauce, give it all a good stir and stir in the harissa. Cook for 1 minute.

Add all the reserved shellfish, parsley, and lemon juice cover and heat through for about 1 minute. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper to taste (you may not need any salt). Serve family style out of the large pot.

Creamy Italian-style Mussels

There’s an Italian restaurant in Auckland that’s had a version of this classic dish on its menu for as long as I can remember. It’s just the thing to serve for good friends around the kitchen table - finger-licking fare that requires little more than the freshest shellfish.

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 4

2kg live mussels, clams or 3kg other shellfish, scrubbed clean and rinsed

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 tsp dried rosemary

pinch of chilli flakes

½ cup white wine

2 cups tomato pasta sauce

½ cup cream

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley

Place shellfish in a large pot with garlic, dried rosemary, chilli flakes and wine.

Cover tightly and cook over high heat. Remove shellfish as they open and discard any that do not open.

Bring tomato pasta sauce and cream to the boil in a separate pot. Add parsley and the liquid from the shellfish pot and parsley and bring back to a boil. Season with pepper, and salt if needed.

Spoon the sauce into 4 deep bowls and top with the cooked shellfish. Accompany with crusty bread.

Creamy Italian-style mussels. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Shellfish Fritters with Zucchini and Basil

As a rule of thumb, greenshell mussels have a considerably higher ratio of meat to shell than tuatua and pipis. Clams have even less flesh by weight of whole shellfish. Therefore in a recipe that calls for tuatua you will need fewer mussels, or if using clams, slightly more. That said, in a fritter batter you can add as few or as many as you fancy!

Ready in 20 minutes Makes 12-16, serves 4-6

1.5kg live mussels, or about 2kg tuatua or pipis, or 3kg clams, scrubbed and rinsed

¾ cup self-raising flour

¼ tsp baking soda

3 eggs

2 Tbsp melted butter

1 tsp salt and several grinds black pepper

2 medium zucchini, trimmed

1 spring onion, white and green, finely chopped

1 Tbsp pesto or ¼ cup finely chopped basil

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

a little butter or oil, to cook

Lemon wedges and buttered white bread, to serve (optional)

Place cleaned shellfish in a pot with a splash of water. Cover tightly and cook until they open, removing them to a bowl as they do. Discard any that won’t open. When cool enough to handle, remove from shells and dice the flesh (discard the liquids or chill and use later for a seafood soup). Put to one side. While shellfish are cooking, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, eggs, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Mix in the melted butter, stirring until the batter is very smooth. It will be very thick. Grate zucchini on to a clean tea towel then twist over a sink to squeeze out as much liquid as you can. Stir zucchini into the batter with cooked diced mussels, spring onion, pesto or basil, and lemon rind. Stir until evenly combined.

Heat butter over medium heat in a large, heavy-based frypan until bubbling and just starting to brown. Working in batches, spoon 2-3 tbsp piles of mixture into the hot pan and shake pan to flatten out slightly.

Cook over a medium heat until golden brown and fully cooked through (2-3 minutes each side). Add a little more butter between batches, as needed. Serve with lemon wedges and buttered fresh, sliced white bread.

Shellfish fritters with zucchini and basil. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Spicy clam pasta)

Sunshine Brewing Mexican Chilli Lager 5% (440ml, $9.50)

Loads of people will tell you that if you’re about to launch into spicy food, then one should aim to find a sweeter-style beverage to soften the situation. However, in this case, after cooking said clams with their delicious dusting of hot, sweet, smoky harissa and then taking a sip of this lip-puckeringly luscious lager, I have rinsed the rules down the sink. Despite the flames on the label, the heat created from laying lager made from Gisborne corn and Kiwi malts resting on Fire Dragon chillies from Northland, is refreshingly prickly, with just enough tingle to work with the spice and salinity of this clam pasta poifectly. Sunshinebrewing.co.nz

(Creamy Italian-style mussels)

Mills Reef Estate Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2023 ($19-$24)

I’m thinking pinking with these tender, tomato-saturated mussels. So a rosé like this, with its fleshy-fresh cherry, berry and melon-like magic is absolutely bonza with these bivalves. It’s textural, with a generously dry mouthfeel backed up by buckets of red fruits and finishes in stylishly punchy fashion. Beautifully balanced, it has just the right amount of freshness, weight and peppery tickle to pair with this creamy dish. blackmarket.co.nz

(Shellfish fritters with zucchini and basil)

Rapaura Springs Rohe Dillons Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023 ($20)

Sauvignon blanc and shellfish go together like a love, marriage, horse, carriage, house, mortgage-type situation. It’s rare to have one without the other. Sauvignon blanc with green herbs and green veges is also one of food’s great love stories, so when you’ve got great history and pedigree like the Rapaura Springs Rohe from Dillons Point, why wouldn’t you pair its rubbed basil, red capsicum, ripe citrus, peachy tones and peppery watercressy complexity with these flavoursome fritters? Blackmarket.co.nz











