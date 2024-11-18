Smoked salmon poke bowl

As beautiful to look at as it is to eat, this poke bowl is a light and healthy lunch option for summer.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
INGREDIENTS
- 190g Aoraki Cold Smoked Salmon Slices
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 1 tablespoon tamari
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 ¼ cups brown rice, cooked as per packet instructions
- 1 ⅓ cups Mama San edamame, defrosted
- 1 ⅓ cups Mama San seaweed salad, defrosted
- 1 cups baby spinach
- 2 cups red cabbage, finely shredded
- 2 avocados, sliced
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced
- 1 red chilli, finely sliced
- Sesame seeds
METHOD
- Combine the lime juice, tamari, sesame oil, and honey in a small jar.
- Divide the cooked brown rice between four bowls, then top with the baby spinach, shredded red cabbage, seaweed, and edamame beans.
- Arrange pieces of the sliced avocado on top of each bowl and top each bowl with two slices of smoked salmon.
- Shake the dressing up and pour some over each poke bowl.
- Garnish with sliced spring onion, red chilli, and a sprinkling of sesame seeds.