Smoked salmon poke bowl

As beautiful to look at as it is to eat, this poke bowl is a light and healthy lunch option for summer.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

190g Aoraki Cold Smoked Salmon Slices

Aoraki Cold Smoked Salmon Slices ¼ cup lime juice

lime juice 1 tablespoon tamari

tamari 1 tablespoon sesame oil

sesame oil 2 teaspoons honey

honey 1 ¼ cups brown rice, cooked as per packet instructions

brown rice, cooked as per packet instructions 1 ⅓ cups Mama San edamame, defrosted

Mama San edamame, defrosted 1 ⅓ cups Mama San seaweed salad, defrosted

Mama San seaweed salad, defrosted 1 cups baby spinach

baby spinach 2 cups red cabbage, finely shredded

red cabbage, finely shredded 2 avocados, sliced

avocados, sliced 2 spring onions, finely sliced

spring onions, finely sliced 1 red chilli, finely sliced

red chilli, finely sliced Sesame seeds

METHOD

Combine the lime juice, tamari, sesame oil, and honey in a small jar. Divide the cooked brown rice between four bowls, then top with the baby spinach, shredded red cabbage, seaweed, and edamame beans. Arrange pieces of the sliced avocado on top of each bowl and top each bowl with two slices of smoked salmon. Shake the dressing up and pour some over each poke bowl. Garnish with sliced spring onion, red chilli, and a sprinkling of sesame seeds.