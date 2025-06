Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

This sweet, spicy braised cabbage is wonderful with a roast. Photo / Fresh Media

Make the most of budget-friendly cabbage.

Cabbage often gets a bad rap, and to be fair, a limp, watery mess that has filled the kitchen with dubious smells isn’t going to appeal to anyone. But cabbage is incredibly versatile, lending itself to all sorts of cuisines and cooking styles - plus it’s also a good source of vitamins.

Braised red cabbage

Serves 4 as a side

Ingredients