A guide to chia, flax and hemp seeds, aka ‘super seeds’

What they are: Arguably the most widely hyped of the three super seeds, chia are the edible black or white seeds from the annual herbaceous plant Salvia hispanica. Native to Central America, they have been cultivated for thousands of years and were a staple food for the ancient Aztecs and Mayans. The pinhead-sized seeds are crunchy when dry, but also hygroscopic, which means they attract and absorb water. When soaked, they develop a gel-like coating that thickens whatever liquid they are in.

Nutritional stats: Chia seeds pack an impressive nutritional punch, with 10g of fibre and 5g of protein per 30g serving, or about 2 tablespoons. Chia is high in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and delivers a bevy of nutrients including magnesium, niacin (vitamin B3), phosphorus and zinc. Its high fibre content supports digestive health and can promote satiety. Chia seeds do not need to be ground or soaked to make their nutrients absorbable, but you can purchase pre-ground chia flour or grind them at home for easier use in certain recipes.

How to use them: Chia seeds have a very mild, nutty flavour that pairs well with salads and dressings, as well as grain bowls. The dry seeds add texture and nutrients to baked goods such as Fruit and Nut Energy Bars and Puffed Rice Granola. And their water-absorbing properties can be used to thicken dishes such as Carrot Cake Overnight Oats or Raspberry Almond Chia Pudding Parfaits. When pureed, they can make for a smooth vegan pudding, as in Cacao Chia Pudding and Berry Cloud Chia Pudding. Chia seeds also provide the base for a plant-based “egg” when mixed with water at a ratio of 1 tablespoon of seeds to 3 tablespoons of water. You cannot scramble or fry the resulting chia egg, but it works well in vegan baking.

Flaxseeds

What they are: Flaxseeds, also called linseed, are the seeds of the blue-flowering Linum usitatissimum plant. First domesticated in the Fertile Crescent, they have been cultivated for thousands of years. Flaxseeds share watermelon seeds’ flat, elongated oval shape, though they are smaller, brown or golden rather than black, and distinctly hard and shiny.

Nutritional stats: Boasting 8g of fibre and 5g of protein per 30g serving, or about 3 tablespoons, flaxseeds rival chia in health benefits. They are also a solid source of omega-3 fats, magnesium and thiamine (vitamin B1). What sets them apart is their lignans content, an antioxidant compound found in some plants that has been linked to lowering the risk of osteoporosis, heart disease and breast cancer.

Here’s the kicker, though: flaxseeds’ tough outer shells trap the nutrients inside. To maximise nutrient absorption in the body, they must be crushed or ground. You can grind whole flaxseeds at home in a spice grinder or clean coffee grinder. Feller suggests buying pre-ground flaxseeds as a time-saver, but recommends only purchasing the amount you will use in a few months so it stays fresh. (Storing ground flax in the refrigerator can also extend its shelf life.)

How to use them: Try stirring a tablespoon or two of ground flaxseeds into your favourite banana bread, cookie or muffin recipes. They are virtually undetectable in the final baked good, while meaningfully amping up the nutritional density. Flaxseeds’ mildly earthy flavour tastes great in Flaxseed and Cracked Pepper Crackers and Jan O’Halloran’s Brown Bread, and they lend hearty texture to Flaxseed Crab Cakes and Beet, Quinoa, Black Bean and Flaxseed Burgers. Just like chia seeds, flaxseeds can also be mixed with water at a 1-to-3 ratio to create a plant-based egg replacement in baking. Flaxseed meal stands in for the eggs in Eggless French toast and Vegan French toast With Berries and Nuts, too.

Hemp seeds

What they are: Hemp seeds, which are also called hemp hearts, are technically the nuts of the Cannabis sativa plant. (Despite their name and relation to marijuana, they do not produce mind-altering effects when eaten.) The hemp plant hails from Central Asia and has been cultivated for thousands of years. Today, hemp seeds or hearts are typically sold hulled, which means the outer shell is removed, leaving behind thin beige morsels that are sometimes speckled with darker bits of remaining hull. In addition to being sold as a whole food, hemp seeds (which contain about 30% oil) are also pressed to make hemp seed oil and processed into non-dairy milk.

Nutritional stats: Unlike chia and flaxseeds, hulled hemp seeds have relatively little fibre – about 1g per 30g serving, or about 3 tablespoons. But at 9g of protein, they have nearly double of what’s in chia and flax, and are higher in iron as well. They are also an excellent source of the omega-3 fatty acids that promote cardiovascular and brain health, and are packed with nutrients including magnesium and phosphorus.

How to use them: Hemp seeds do not absorb water, unlike chia and flax. But their delicate, nutty flavour blends seamlessly into yogurt bowls, oatmeal and pancakes. They also add a welcome crunch when sprinkled over avocado toast, pasta or scrambled eggs. Hemp seeds are blended into Apple Spice Smoothies and stirred into the vegan Kidney Bean, Lentil and Tempeh Chili (or try in your favourite meat-based chili) to boost nutrition without impacting the overall flavour. And while you cannot make a plant-based egg with hemp seeds, you can add a tablespoon or two to most baked goods.

So which super seed is best? Why choose? Depending on your health goals, such as whether you want to prioritise fibre or protein, you may find it most beneficial to choose flax or chia over hemp (or vice versa). But Feller recommends taking a broad approach and incorporating all three seeds into your diet. “I pre-blend big batches of oatmeal in a canister and stir in significant amounts of chia, hemp and flax seeds,” she says. Likewise, she regularly blends all three seeds into smoothies, though not necessarily at the same time. “I am always thinking of ways to increase the nutrient density of anything I cook, and chia, hemp and flax are excellent options.”