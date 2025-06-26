Advertisement
Auckland chef Phil Clark’s tiny cut leads to life-threatening infection

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Auckland chef Phil Clark nearly lost his thumb after a minor cut led to a life-threatening case of blood poisoning. Video \ Jason Dorday

WARNING: This story contains graphic images

Phil Clark doesn’t remember exactly how he nicked his thumb – but the day after what he likened to a “minor paper cut” he knew it had nearly killed him.

In a small room at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, a doctor cut into the chef’s

