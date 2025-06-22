Esther's Everyday We're Truffling lunch menu, available until the end of truffle season, features their popular Textures of Mushroom dish.
It’s finally truffle season in New Zealand, which means these flavoursome fungi are gracing restaurant menus across the city.
Truffle season in Aotearoa typically lasts from June to August, meaning chefs have a limited time to include the freshest truffle flavours on their menus.
Anacquired taste, their rich earthy flavour adds depth to countless dishes, whether fine dining or comfort foods, such as toasties and mac and cheese. It even lends itself to combinations you’d never expect - truffle-flavoured cocktails and desserts, anyone?
As we head into winter, why not spend the cold evenings truffle hunting around Tāmaki Makaurau? Here are just a few places where you can find dishes that will satisfy all your truffle cravings.
While we’ve just marked Matariki with a public holiday on Friday, June 20, the celebrations last for around a month.
Food is a big part of those celebrations, whether it’s enjoyed at home or when dining out with friends and family. This month, Queens Rooftop & Wineshop has a Matariki Special Pasta on the menu, featuring saffron fettuccine and creamed pāua from the South Island, topped with shaved black truffle.
The truffle love hasn’t stopped there - now they’ve created a truffle-themed menu especially for the 2025 season, including stracciatella with sourdough, a mushroom-and-truffle risotto, three-cheese pizza, pasta and of course, fresh truffle itself, shaved directly on to your plate.
Esther
QT’s Esther is another Auckland restaurant offering a special truffle menu this season.
Chefs Sean Connolly and James Laird have created the Everyday We’re Truffling lunch menu using Canterbury and Riwaka truffles, made up of six dishes including textures of mushroom, duck, bucatini pasta, and even a decadent choux bun with truffle icecream and truffle honey for dessert.
It’s available from 12-3pm on Wednesday to Friday each week, from now until the end of truffle season.
Bar Albert
Ever heard of a truffle cocktail? Now you can try one at Bar Albert, on the rooftop above Voco Hotel in central Auckland.
The limited-edition drink combines Amaro Montenegro liqueur, truffle oil-washed vodka, lemon and saline - perfect if you prefer a savoury cocktail over a sweet one.