A free coffee is a great way to start your birthday and all that's required is membership of a rewards programme.

There are two types of people when it comes to birthdays.

Those of us who like to celebrate an entire birthday week or month, who love being spoiled and love to spoil others in return, and then there’s those who have deleted their birthdate off Facebook and couldn’t care less whether you remember it or not.

But however you feel about another trip around the sun, we all love a birthday treat - and what better way to celebrate than treating yourself without spending a cent?

Turns out there are countless places throughout the country where you can claim a free treat or gift simply because it’s your birthday.

Start your day with a free coffee from one of several chains, and follow it up with free meals and snacks from doughnuts to burgers to tacos.

And it doesn’t end there. Whether your idea of the perfect day includes a bit of retail therapy or you’re more of an adrenaline junkie, there are countless free or discounted activities to make the most of on your birthday.

Maybe you want to drag all your friends along to paintball, or jet boat around Auckland Harbour, or maybe you just need some time to yourself and a bit of R&R - in which case you can hit the mall for some shopping or even a free massage.

You have to be signed up to rewards programmes or a membership to benefit from most of these - but it’s well and truly worth the constant barrage of emails in your inbox, I promise.

So, I’ve taken one for the team, done the research and rounded up all the perks, free food and vouchers you can nab on your birthday across New Zealand.

Columbus Coffee is one of several chains offering a free birthday drink.

Food and drink

If you’re like me, your day truly starts when you take that first sip of coffee - so it makes sense to kick off our birthday freebie crawl with a hot beverage.

You can get a free hot drink from Columbus Coffee cafes throughout the country if you’re signed up to Columbus Rewards, and if one just isn’t enough you can get another beverage on Starbucks through their rewards programme.

If you’re after a sweet treat to go with your coffee - and you’re in Auckland - you can head into Krispy Kreme and get yourself a pack of original glazed Krispy Kreme donuts. If you’re elsewhere in New Zealand, you can get $10 off an online order.

Subway also offers a free cookie and drink on your birthday. If you’re looking for something a bit more substantial, you can claim a free birthday burger from Burgerfuel if you’re signed up to their VIB programme.

Mexicali Fresh will sort you out with a free birthday burrito, and while we’re on that Mexican wave, grab a free taco from Taco Medic through Taco Medic Mates.

Fancy a cheeky Nando’s? If you’re signed up to Nando’s PeriPerks, you’ll get a $15 voucher to spend during your birthday month.

And Mama Brown’s in Wellington will shout you a free meal and drink if you bring along a friend who orders and pays for their own, available five days either side of your actual birthday.

Make the most of your favourite shops' loyalty programmes - many of them will offer you a birthday perk. Photo / Getty Images

Shopping

It’s not just cafes and eateries that will shout you a birthday gift, so make sure you add a stop at the mall to your itinerary. If you haven’t signed up for a membership at your favourite clothing or tech stores because it’s too much hassle, it could really pay off when your birthday rolls around.

I don’t know about you but nothing calms me like a browse in the Farmers home decor department, so best believe I was overjoyed to find that if you have a Farmers club card, you can opt in to get a free birthday gift.

If you sign up for a Country Road membership you can get discounts ranging from $10-$100 on your birthday.

Bendon also offers members a free birthday gift, as does North Beach. And if you’re the outdoorsy type, then Kathmandu’s Summit Club has you covered.

For the beauty gurus, Mecca’s Beauty Loop programme will also earn you a free gift on your birthday.

And for the techie, Noel Leeming will gift you a voucher to spend.

Activities

Eaten and shopped (for free) to your heart’s content? Turns out there’s plenty of free activities to pass the time on your birthday.

So, round up your mates for some good old-fashioned group activities and enjoy the birthday VIP treatment.

Gloputt Mini Golf in Takapuna, Auckland will let you play for free on your birthday - just bring your ID.

And the budding marine biologist in the family will get free entry to Kelly Tarlton’s in Auckland on their birthday.

After just a little bit more of an adrenaline rush? You can ride the Auckland Adventure Jet around the harbour for free on your birthday.

If you’re in Wellington and relish the idea of taking aim at your mates for free while they pay for the privilege, maybe you can talk them into heading along to Wellington Paintball Corp on your birthday with you - you’ll get free entry.

And once those activities have thoroughly worn you out, Optihealth in Auckland will soothe your tired muscles with a free one-hour massage to end the day.



