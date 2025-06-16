The strawberry lamington at Sugar At Chelsea Bay Cafe. Photo / Babiche Martens
From a peanut butter mousse pie to a crayfish eclair to raw ramen - these are among Auckland’s Top 100 Iconic Eats, according to a just-released list.
Think Auckland, think the Sky Tower, sailboats and – raspberry lamingtons?
An old-fashioned coconut-crusted and cream-filled sponge treat is one of justtwo items continuing an unbroken run on the Iconic Auckland Eats Top 100 list.
Announced today, this year’s list contains 39 debut businesses and 77 dishes making an inaugural appearance.
Only the lamingtons from North Shore cafe Sugar at Chelsea Bay, and the fish sliders made famous at Al Brown’s Federal St restaurant Depot, have appeared in every Top 100 list since its 2020 inception.
Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, the annual Iconic Eats list aims to celebrate the diversity and quality of the hospitality industry in New Zealand’s largest city. In 2025, dishes cover the culinary spectrum – from eggplant bibimbap to birria tacos to pani puri to whitebait omelette, and beyond.
Annie Dundas, Tātaki’s director destination (and an Iconic Eats judge alongside local food legend Connie Clarkson and Restaurant Hub’s Mark Gregory) says there are “classics” that routinely appear – Cocoro’s sashimi platter, for example – but every year throws up surprises.
“I think in the second year maybe, we had just a tonne of really quirky burgers come through – Sneaky Snacky on K’Rd being the most obvious, with their crazy glazed doughnut bun.
“When things were getting financially quite tough, you started to see a lot more street food. And there has always been a really strong layer of Asian fusion-type food and just genuine good Asian food, because that denotes Auckland’s history.”
This year, four pies made the list – beef cheek and cheese, peanut butter mousse, braised beef short rib and steak, and jalapeno and cheese. Other notable first-time inclusions include two of the city’s most Instagrammed dishes – crayfish eclairs from Josh Emett’s Onslow and honey toast with whipped yoghurt and nectarines from Parnell restaurant Rhu. And, in a clear nod to Auckland’s coastal outlook, roughly one in five of the Top 100 dishes features kaimoana.
Dundas says back in 2020, when she first started working on strategies to build Auckland’s reputation as a must-visit food-and-beverage destination, “everyone kept saying to me – ‘what’s the dish, what’s the thing?’ And after about two or three months, I was like, ‘well, there isn’t one thing because Auckland’s just got this incredible diversity of culture and so on. Trying to distil something into some pithy, silly headline seemed really daft’.”
Any dish from any type of food hospitality business, including food trucks and market stalls can be considered, and judges make their final decision based on personal stories submitted by the public.
A record 3019 entries were received (a 67% increase on the last list) with five winning dish-nomination stories garnering their writers $500 worth of venue vouchers.
“We wanted people to think ‘why is that iconic to Auckland?’ What’s the story telling us about Auckland?” says Dundas.
Winning stories praised a halal pepperoni, capsicum and hot honey (from Bari’s Pizza), handmade dumplings from Eden Noodles and a “creamy bowl of happiness” – aka Prego’s risotto all’anatra.
Joshua Jo, who nominated Vietnam Cafe’s spare ribs rice noodles soup, wrote: “This dish has been a favourite of mine since I was 10 years old. I’m nearly 40 now and nothing has changed, in the best way ... I’ll gladly drive from the other side of Auckland for it.”
Elle Pitts, writing about Cross St’s Bar Magda, described a dish titled Noel’s charcoal steak with soy butter and scallion: “Cooked over charcoal perfectly, and then that sauce. I could drink that sauce. I could bathe in that sauce …”
Judge Connie Clarkson said the list showed off food offerings across the region.
“Iconic Eats is a love letter from the food lovers of Auckland to the cooks, chefs and their whānau who step up to the plate to deliver the food that brings them joy every day. It transcends place, price, nations and neighbourhoods, complexity, simplicity and time. We are really lucky.”
How many have you tried? The complete 2025 Auckland Iconic Eats Top 100: