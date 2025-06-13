Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle

On The Up: Taranaki 13yo shaving mullet to raise funds for friends with cancer

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Uplifting stories showcasing success, inspiration and possibilities. Video / NZME

When Emmett Lawrence told his mum he wanted to shave off his mullet to raise money for two childhood friends diagnosed with cancer, her initial response was “no way”.

“I love his little blond mullet, it’s so cute - and then I reminded myself it’s not

