Inspired by Shave For A Cure, he now wants to shave it to raise money for Bodhi Neil, who has leukaemia, and his sister Amelia, who has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumour.

Emmett Lawrence is shaving his mullet to raise funds for childhood friends with cancer. Photo / Kylee Lawrence

“I want to shave my hair off for cancer, but I want to do it for Bodhi and Amelia, because they’re pretty good family friends and I actually went to primary school with Amelia,” Emmett says.

“It’s so, so devastating - they have five children and two of them are unwell,” his mum adds.

“It means mum and dad can’t work as much as they’d like to, and it’s really tough. That’s why we decided to raise the money directly, because they need it. One’s a fulltime job, but to have two sick children, it’s really unfair.

“It feels good to be able to help them directly, they help the community where they can.”

Emmett’s favourite Taranaki Steelformers Airs player, Carlin Davison, will perform the big chop.

His initial goal of raising $500 was quickly surpassed, and now he’s hoping to double it. You can donate through Lawrence’s Facebook page here.

Emmett Lawrence, 13, has been growing his mullet since October 2023. Photos / Kylee Lawrence

“Most families have gone through something like what Bodhi and Amelia and I have with my grandmother, so just think of it like that - like it’s just like one of your family members,” Emmett says.

“Everybody in Stratford is kind of like a little family.”

Lawrence is grateful to everyone who has donated so far.

“Thanks for the support and keep it coming - we’ll keep everybody informed every step of the way and we’ll definitely video the big shave.”

Any parent of a child diagnosed with cancer knows life will never be the same, but for the Neil family, it was a double blow.

Bodhi, now 4, was diagnosed with leukaemia at the end of 2023 when he was just 2 years old. His big sister Amelia, 11, was diagnosed with a papillary tumour of the pineal region in January this year.

Bodhi Neil, 4, is undergoing treatment for leukemia, while his big sister Amelia, 11, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in January this year. Photo / Courtney Neil

Because it’s so rare - there have been fewer than 200 cases of her particular cancer worldwide - there is no treatment path to follow.

“We are currently on a watch and wait approach – basically, we just have to wait till it gets really big and until she becomes extremely symptomatic where she can’t live a normal life, and then they will do something about it,” mum Courtney Neil tells the Herald.

“It’s frustrating. Because it’s so rare, it means we have no guidance, whereas with Bodhi there is a protocol – you follow the standard procedure. Even though it’s years-long treatment, you have a road to follow. With Amelia, there’s no road – there’s nothing, we have no idea.

“In 6 weeks, it could have tripled in size. It could be 6 months, it could be 6 years, but it will grow.”

Amelia currently experiences frequent headaches, which her mum describes as “immense pressure” in her brain.

“She can’t really do much for them. Lying down doesn’t help, going in a dark room doesn’t help.”

The Taranaki-based family of seven has seen their lives change drastically in the past few years.

The Neil siblings in order of age: Ruby, Amelia, Piper, Bodhi and Molly. Photo / Courtney Neil

“We can’t plan anything. My husband stopped his business... we went from reasonably comfortable living and a good income to [not having that], because this is what’s important right now for us,” Neil explains.

She and her husband Mac are now homeschooling their children through Te Kura.

“I love how close it’s brought us all together... my husband is very hands-on too. And because we have so many appointments, it makes it very flexible. It suits our current lifestyle.”

She and her family were “blown away” by Emmett’s gesture, which she says will be a “massive” help towards easing that financial burden.

“What a gentleman. He’s such a young man and for him to have that thought process, I think that’s awesome and you know his parents have raised him very well,” she says.

“Kylee, she does such good things in the community and she always has.”

Her older daughters, including Amelia, can’t believe Emmett is saying goodbye to his mullet. “They are having a bit of a chuckle about it, because they just want to see what he’s actually going to look like without it!”

Above all, Emmett’s act of kindness has reminded them that they’re not alone.

“There are days when it feels like the world just keeps turning, while we’re quietly caught in what feels like a never-ending cycle,” Neil shares.

“In those moments, the smallest gestures – messages, thoughts, prayers – become lifelines. Knowing that people continue to hold Amelia and Bodhi in their hearts means everything to us.

“We’re not a family with a big ‘village’ around us, but this experience has shown us something extraordinary: we do have a community – a beautiful, compassionate and unwavering one. You’ve stood beside us, lifted us up and reminded us of the goodness that exists even in the hardest times.

“To each and every person who’s reached out, held space for us, or simply kept us in their thoughts – thank you. Your love has carried us further than you know.”