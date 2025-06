Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Taste.com.au reveals Aussies' go-to aisle for fresh supermarket picks. Photo / 123RF

Australians have revealed their go-to aisle in the supermarket, and the results may surprise you.

It’s a place every shopper knows all too well – the aisles of their local supermarket.

But which one is Australia’s favourite?

According to taste.com.au’s Dinner Heroes survey, the fresh fruit and vegetable aisle has come out on top, with almost one in five (16%) of Aussies nominating it as their favourite.

Of that, the nation’s healthiest eaters (and shoppers) live predominantly in the Australian Capital Territories (20%), followed by Queensland (19%) and Western Australia (17%).