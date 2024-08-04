Gluten Free Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken

These tasty little nuggets use cornmeal flour in the coating so are safe for anyone with a gluten intolerance.

Ingredients:

For the crumb

Method

Cut the chicken into small bite size pieces. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, beat together the yoghurt and egg. Add the chopped chicken and mix until well coated. Set aside for 15 minutes. In a separate bowl, mix together the FreshLife cornmeal flour, herbs, spices, salt and pepper. Place a small handful of chicken pieces into the cornmeal flour and toss about to coat evenly. Transfer to a large plate. Repeat till all the chicken pieces have been crumbed.

To cook in the air fryer:

It may be necessary to cook in batches depending on the size of your airfyer. Lay the chicken pieces into the air fryer in a single layer. Spray with a generous amount of oil. Cook at 200 degrees Celsius for 8-10 minutes. Shaking at the halfway cooking mark.

To Bake in the oven: