Gluten Free Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken

These tasty little nuggets use cornmeal flour in the coating so are safe for anyone with a gluten intolerance.

Ingredients:

For the crumb

Method

  1. Cut the chicken into small bite size pieces. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
  2. In a large bowl, beat together the yoghurt and egg. Add the chopped chicken and mix until well coated. Set aside for 15 minutes.
  3. In a separate bowl, mix together the FreshLife cornmeal flour, herbs, spices, salt and pepper.
  4. Place a small handful of chicken pieces into the cornmeal flour and toss about to coat evenly. Transfer to a large plate.
  5. Repeat till all the chicken pieces have been crumbed.

To cook in the air fryer:

  1. It may be necessary to cook in batches depending on the size of your airfyer. Lay the chicken pieces into the air fryer in a single layer.
  2. Spray with a generous amount of oil. Cook at 200 degrees Celsius for 8-10 minutes.
  3. Shaking at the halfway cooking mark.

To Bake in the oven:

  1. Lay the chicken pieces onto a line baking tray in a single layer. Spray the chicken with a generous amount of oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees for 15 minutes.
  2. Turning the popcorn chicken at the halfway cooking mark.
  3. Cooking time may vary depending on the size of the chicken pieces. To check the chicken is cooked cut open and check the inside is white and firm.