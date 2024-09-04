Hosea waves out to those who call his name as they enter, clearly enjoying this move to hospitality, but as for its success, he gives all that credit to Kate.

Casita, meaning “little house” in Spanish, reflects Hosea Gear’s Mediterranean inspiration. Photo / Casita

A winning career

Born and raised in Gisborne, Hosea played 14 tests for the All Blacks from 2008 to 2012 before he left to play for the Toulouse club in France.

The couple always knew they’d one day return and settle in Australia, and after eight years, in 2020, they did just that.

“Kate’s from the central coast (north of Sydney), although her dad’s originally from Kaitaia, and we always wanted to move back and live by the beach,” says Hosea.

“We initially looked at Sydney, but it’s so expensive, so we did a road trip from Sydney to Noosa and stopped at all the beach towns along the way ... and we just searched until we found something, and we loved it here. It reminds me of home actually because of the small town and community.”

A year later, Hosea took on a role as the head rugby coach at Sunshine Coast Grammar School, before he and Kate decided to buy an unassuming tiny brick shopfront and convert it into a sleek Mediterranean-styled wine bar, and they’ve never looked back.

The wine bar’s interior design includes curved arches and limewashed walls, echoing Mediterranean architecture. Photo / Casita

Rugby to wine

Hosea says the decision to launch into hospitality came from wanting to bring a small part of the things they missed from their time on the French/Spanish border to their new hometown.

“Over there, they have the right balance of life and work, and we wanted to bring back all the things we loved in the Mediterranean here. For me, it’s also nice to do something Kate really loves because it’s always been about my career.’

Minutes later, Kate joins us. She’s been at the region’s premier annual food and drink festival, The Curated Plate. There are around 90 events running over 10 days, all championing local producers.

The Curated Plate is the Sunshine Coast's premier annual food and drink festival, featuring around 90 events, including cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Hayden Quinn. Photo / Kirstie Bedford

Think Mad Hatters Tea Party, where you sit on long tables under the lychee trees at family-owned Yanalla Farms in the Glass House Mountains drinking cocktails with lychees and eating sweet treats; and a gin-tasting at a century-old sugarcane farm where a new generation, Luke and Kylie Farrelly have launched Canefields Distillery as a way to continue the family legacy.

Many of those participating in the festival are local, family-run producers and artisans, all following a dream, and their passion for food and wine is palpable – and it’s clear after a few minutes of talking to Kate, she’s in hospitality for the same reasons.

“I love wine and loved our experience living in the Mediterranean and this is a combination of that. There is also no other wine bar here and we wanted to create a beautiful space near the beach for people to catch up.

“It reflects us on holidays during our life in the Mediterranean and it reminds me of going to coastal towns in summer with the kids, and there was nothing like that here.”

Casita is just 100m from Mooloolaba Beach. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

The concept

To ensure they had an authentic menu, the couple brought in an Italian chef who created classic Mediterranean charcuterie plates, among other dishes. Think serrano sliders, caprese skewers, Mediterranean olives and smoked salmon crostini – all made from local and imported artisan products.

It’s all matched with predominantly Mediterranean wines, but some Australian and New Zealand wines have made their way to the list.

Before I leave, I tell them they must be proud of their success given how busy the bar is.

“That’s what I love the most,” says Kate. “To be honest, it was scary going into a new industry, but it’s been fun, and everyone has been so supportive. The most rewarding thing is we’re learning every day. And my advice is if you’re ever going to do it, start small!”

While they may have started small, they are already looking at expansion, and have bought the neighbouring property with plans to start a Mediterranean restaurant to complement the wine bar.

As for the next generation taking over the bar and restaurant business, “All the kids are playing rugby,” says Hosea excitedly, so I guess it could go either way.

Hosea Gear and his partner, Kate Yates, in their wine bar, Casita. Photo / Kirstie Bedford

Checklist

Mooloolaba, Sunshine Coast, Queensland

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) non-stop with Air New Zealand, Qantas or Jetstar.

Mooloolaba is roughly 5.5km from Maroochydore by car.

DETAILS

visitsunshinecoast.com

instagram.com/casitawinebar