United Airlines Economy Class from Auckland to San Francisco

By Helen van Berkel
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Photo / United Airlines

Photo / United Airlines

Helen Van Berkel shares what it’s like flying from Auckland International Airport to San Francisco International Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport, Washington DC on board United Airlines’ Boeing 777-200

Departure airport experience: Auckland Airport has spent millions upgrading the international terminal - but none of that money appears to have gone on device plugs. About 95 per cent of the people at the departure gate were on their devices the other five per cent were fighting for the two double plugs available. A tragedy of battery anxiety ensued. Under the rules of first in, first served my laptop was powered up and working. A second passenger successfully plugged his device’s double plug into the double plug. When a woman then tried to claim my plug, I considered piggy-backing into guy two’s outlet but it was an American adapter so I held my position against her hurrumphs, explaining I was working and pointed her to another plug behind the recycling bins. Yet another person arrived and the vending machine fell victim to the need for power and finally all was peaceful.

The flight: We were warned of turbulence ahead and it kicked in about half an hour from Auckland. The seatbelt signs were on for most of the flight although that didn’t seem to stop people from using the bathrooms anyway. Luckily the odd dips and jumps were minor.

Seat: 43D. I was on the aisle of a row of four towards the back of the plane, which eventually contained three of us.

Passengers: Judging from the accents, the vast majority were Americans, with a handful of what sounded like Germans. Many were couples and families finishing a summer holiday downunder. Diagonally behind me was a pair of loud talkers who droned on into the night, and directly behind them was an annoying foot tapper who continued despite glares from surrounding passengers.

Crew: Quick and efficient and mostly invisible apart from the meal and refreshment runs.

Food and drink: Dinner was chicken, rice and vegetables accompanied by a droopy green salad that was probably dead before it left the ground. We were then inexplicably woken up about five hours before landing for a cup of coffee before the lights were dimmed again.

The best bit: The toilet – it had more space than my actual seat. Instead of the usual cramped stall with only inches to edge about, this one was nearly as wide as the four-seat aisle with room to do the boogie-woogie had I wanted to.

The worst bit: The middle of the night coffee break and Mr Foot Stomper – closely followed by having to admit my own cowardice in being too afraid to ask him to stop.

Final verdict: You know you are not flying our national airline when military personnel are invited to board first (“we thank you for your service”). You also get creamer with your coffee rather than milk and the movie selection is full of stories of the US’ dominance in the arenas of space and war.

