United Airlines Economy Class from Auckland to San Francisco

Photo / United Airlines

Helen Van Berkel shares what it’s like flying from Auckland International Airport to San Francisco International Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport, Washington DC on board United Airlines’ Boeing 777-200

Departure airport experience: Auckland Airport has spent millions upgrading the international terminal - but none of that money appears to have gone on device plugs. About 95 per cent of the people at the departure gate were on their devices the other five per cent were fighting for the two double plugs available. A tragedy of battery anxiety ensued. Under the rules of first in, first served my laptop was powered up and working. A second passenger successfully plugged his device’s double plug into the double plug. When a woman then tried to claim my plug, I considered piggy-backing into guy two’s outlet but it was an American adapter so I held my position against her hurrumphs, explaining I was working and pointed her to another plug behind the recycling bins. Yet another person arrived and the vending machine fell victim to the need for power and finally all was peaceful.

The flight: We were warned of turbulence ahead and it kicked in about half an hour from Auckland. The seatbelt signs were on for most of the flight although that didn’t seem to stop people from using the bathrooms anyway. Luckily the odd dips and jumps were minor.

Seat: 43D. I was on the aisle of a row of four towards the back of the plane, which eventually contained three of us.

Passengers: Judging from the accents, the vast majority were Americans, with a handful of what sounded like Germans. Many were couples and families finishing a summer holiday downunder. Diagonally behind me was a pair of loud talkers who droned on into the night, and directly behind them was an annoying foot tapper who continued despite glares from surrounding passengers.