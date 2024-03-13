Six of the Sunshine Coast’s best destinations for a girls' getaway. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Six of the Sunshine Coast’s best destinations for a girls' getaway. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Grab your besties and a cheap flight to Queensland’s Sunshine Coast and enjoy the thriving food and wine scene with the girls, coupled with unspoiled wetlands, beaches and rainforests, writes Tiana Templeman

Here are five of the Sunshine Coast’s best destinations for a girls’ getaway.

Mooloolaba

What’s it like: There’s a lot more to Mooloolaba than surf, sand and sunshine, although it’s impossible to resist its 100km of stunning beaches. Mooloolaba is also one of the best places on the Sunshine Coast to dine out, with a lively dining strip and choices for every taste and budget.

Where to stay: Coco Mooloolaba has a heated pool and jacuzzi for cooler days and an undercover entertaining area with a barbecue. At this resort, the beach cabanas, beach carts, picnic rugs and cooler bags are yours to enjoy for free and perfect for a day at the beach.

Things to do: Hang out with the sharks inside Sea Life Sunshine Coast’s huge 2.5-million-litre aquarium during a dive experience that’s suitable for those who have never dived before. Afterward, a cocktail-making class at Wat Den could be just what you need to steady your nerves.

Eating and drinking: Located in one of Mooloolaba’s back streets, The Velo Project is a long-time local favourite with a welcoming vibe and great breakfast dishes. Spice Bar dishes up a taste of Asia in sleek and sexy surroundings, with share plates that are perfect to enjoy with a group.

READ MORE: Reasons to visit K’gari (formerly Fraser Island in Queensland) and make the most of its ridiculous beauty.

Mooloolaba boasts a lively dining strip, offering diverse culinary choices for every taste and budget. Photo / Visit Sunshine Coast

The Hinterland

What’s it like: Head for the hills and discover Maleny and Montville, two picturesque country towns perched on top of the Blackall Ranges. There are galleries, gift shops, cafes and fabulous foodie experiences, including several excellent restaurants that also have cooking schools.

Where to stay: Spicers Tamarind Retreat’s private pavilions are surrounded by rainforest and can accomodate up to four people. The on-site spa is a must-visit (even if you’re not staying here). Start with a steam session, then relax in the spa, followed by a rain shower overlooking the rolling fields.

Things to do: Gardners Falls is located just a few steps from your accommodation if you’re staying at Spicers Tamarind (if not, you’re still able to visit the falls). Or you could hit the gift shops at Montville or create your own unique souvenir during a class at Fried Mudd Clay Studio.

Eating and drinking: Drop into Spill Wine Bar at Maleny for a drink or hang out with Guernsey cows and taste the award-winning products at Maleny Dairies. Or you could sign up for a Thai cooking class at Spicers Tamarind’s on-site culinary school, then sit down to enjoy the results at lunchtime.

Spicers Tamarind Retreat in the Hinterland features private pavilions surrounded by rainforest, accommodating up to four people. Photo / Tourism and Events Qld

Caloundra

What’s it like: Caloundra encapsulates the uncomplicated joy of a traditional beach holiday, where you can take things at a slower pace and revel in the joy of simple pleasures like strolling along the beach, eating piping hot fish and chips and watching the sunset over the ocean.

Where to stay: Rumba Beach Resort has two and three-bedroom apartments with great views of the ocean. Kite surfers will keep you entertained with their stunts, and the beach across the road is patrolled so you can go swimming. As evening descends, raise a glass to the stunning view of the Glasshouse Mountains lit from behind by the setting sun.

Things to do: Time your visit for the last Friday of the month so you can check out the excellent Caloundra Twilight Markets. Bulcock Beach is a lovely place for a relaxing float, or you can head to Kings Beach, which has waves and an ocean pool. The coastal walk from Bulcock Beach to Kings Beach and around the headland to Moffat Beach is great for a morning or late afternoon walk.

Eating and drinking: Grab a chilled brew from Moffat Beach Brewing Co at the end of your late afternoon walk and stay for the live music and classy pub grub. For a fancier night out, sip cocktails overlooking the ocean at Tides Waterfront Dining, which is just down the road from Rumba.

Kings Beach boasts a saltwater ocean pool. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Noosa

What’s it like: Pack your floatiest frocks and get ready to glam up and step out. Noosa is a sophisticated playground with a beachside boardwalk filled with glamorous people who come here to see and be seen and enjoy the many bars and restaurants with ocean views.

Where to stay: With its prime location in the heart of Hastings Street, the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort has all the ingredients for a stylish beach holiday, with Mediterranean-meets-France styling, an Instagram-worthy pool and glamorous restaurants and bars.

Things to do: Go walking in the National Park or explore the Noosa Biosphere Reserve, a series of freshwater tidal parklands covering 150,000ha, on a kayak tour or scenic boat trip. Helicopter tours with Salt Air or horse riding along the beach on the north shore offer a different perspective.

Eating & drinking: Million-dollar views are yours for the price of a drink at the Noosa Heads Surf Club, and the food is good too. Or you can dress up for sunset drinks followed by dinner at one of the chic restaurants along the boardwalk. Top picks include Season, Sails and Bistro C.

Noosa's Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort, located on Hastings Street, combines Mediterranean-French styling with glamorous amenities. Photo / Accor

Maroochydore

What’s it like: Maroochydore offers the perfect combination of relaxation and things to do, with the meandering Maroochy River providing a picturesque backdrop to this beachside town’s laid-back yet lively drinking and dining scene.

Where to stay: Book a couple of rooms at the cute Loea Boutique Hotel, which has retro vibes, an outdoor magnesium pool and free bike hire. If you would prefer to hang out together in shared accommodation, Soul Beach House is a designer’s delight that sleeps six.

Things to do: Take a relaxing trip with Cruise Maroochy past the river’s many islands and walk through the rainforest, where kookaburras and bright blue kingfishers flit through the trees. For something more adventurous, zoom along the Maroochy River on a jet ski.

Eating and drinking: If the weather is good, hire a barbecue boat from Swans Boat Hire and cook up a storm as you enjoy the scenery. In the evening, chill out with a few drinks and acoustic tunes at SolBar, followed by an Asian feast at Giddy Geisha, which also has separate gluten-free and vegan menus.

Giddy Geisha at Maroochydore. Photo / Tourism Australia and TEQ

For more things to do on the Sunshine Coast, see visitsunshinecoast.com.