Me Today set for bright tomorrows

Wellness brand gaining new markets, creating new product range.

This content has been prepared by Me Today and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Me Today (NZX: MEE) recently announced a new licensing agreement in China and this week founder Michael Kerr is in the United States to present Me Today at renowned tradeshow Expo West in California, with a view to extending its US and wider international market footprint.

Outside of New Zealand, Me Today products can already be purchased in Australia, Japan, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates, as well as China and the US.

Kerr founded Me Today in 2018 after his wife, Nikki, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The Business Bakery’s Grant Baker and Steve Sinclair - the team behind other successful brand exports including 42 Below, Trilogy and Ecoya – came on board at the start as well.

Says Kerr: “When Nikki wasn’t well, and I was run down myself, juggling work and a young family, it was an acute reminder of the need to prioritise ourselves to protect and maintain our health and wellness - for our own sake, the people around us, and just to live our best lives.”

With prior experience as General Manager for another supplement and skincare company, Kerr saw an opportunity to develop a fresh, contemporary wellness brand, from New Zealand, and Me Today was born. Kerr said he wanted the products to look beautiful, do what they say they will, and respect the environment in terms of packaging (a combination of glass, PEFC cardboard and sugar cane plastic) and natural, quality ingredients.

Me Today products currently include a range of supplements, natural skincare and Manuka honey products, including an innovative line of Manuka Honey infused with other active ingredients such as Camomile and Lemon / Propolis, marketed as Me Today Super Honey.

“Early interest for Me Today Super Honey is strong,” Kerr says. There are a lot of manuka honey products available, but it’s a very new thing to infuse the honey with other ingredients such as camomile for sleep benefits.”

There is significant product development under way which will help accelerate growth, he says. “We are also looking forward to launching a new supplements range later in 2024.”

“We are working closely with our retail partners, including Chemist Warehouse, Unichem and Life Pharmacies, Bargain Chemist and Countdown, to maximise the opportunities – they are really supportive.” Says Kerr.

CEO Steve Sinclair says he and Grant Baker experienced first-hand the enormous and still growing opportunity in the health and wellness market through their involvement with Trilogy. They invested in Trilogy in 2010, led the significant growth and international expansion of the business, and went on to oversee a successful sale for $211 million to China’s Citic Capital Partners in 2018.

“There is a lot of learning we bring to the table from that experience, as well being able to look at the market through a fresh new lens,” he says.

The involvement in the business of Hannah and Beauden Barrett, is another great benefit, Sinclair says: “They are a great example of an extremely busy young family, who understand well the demands of modern life and, how to look after ourselves to perform at our best.

“That’s what Me Today is really about… helping our customers live their best lives and encouraging them to prioritise “me’ a little more, today and every day,” he says.

For more information visit www.metoday.com