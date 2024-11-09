1. Morning: Explore the Cromwell Heritage Precinct

You simply cannot pass through Cromwell without stepping back in time at the Heritage Precinct. The charming street is made up of several of the old town’s historic 19th-century buildings, saved from being submerged under Lake Dunstan after the construction of the Clyde Dam in 1990. While the buildings sport their original signage, many are now filled with contemporary offerings and artisan delights. Grab a coffee and a cinnamon scroll from Pinot Junction (making sure to pick up a local bottle of wine from their shelves for later), explore local and rare international masterpieces at OCTA Gallery, and find lovely lavender gifts for you or a friend at The Tent House. On a sunny day, there’s nothing better than sitting by the lake, taking in the heritage street and beautiful natural surroundings.

Cromwell's historic buildings were saved from flooding after the Clyde Dam’s construction by relocating them. Photo / Neat Places

2. Lunch: The Packing Shed

The location of this restaurant gives off a special under-the-radar vibe, but you definitely need to make a reservation. The Packing Shed is a hidden gem nestled within an old family orchard, with lush grounds filled with fruit trees, schist stone walls and gold mining relics. Find a table in the garden or cosy up inside, and enjoy a rustic but refined feast inspired by European and classic French flavours. Opened by Bec and Barry in 2003, the couple have poured their hearts into this place, establishing it as a Central Otago must-visit since day one.

The Packing Shed Restaurant is tucked inside a former orchard and surrounded by gold mining relics. Photo / Neat Places

3. Wine Tasting: Monte Christo Winery

A trip to Central Otago without a wine tasting? Criminal. While it’s hard to pick just one winery from so many, Monte Christo has quite the story – plus, it’s just a quick 10-minute drive over the Clyde Bridge from The Packing Shed. The winery was founded in 1864 by Jean Désiré Féraud, and is known to have kickstarted Central Otago’s famed wine reputation. Fast forward 150 years and its original stone buildings have been lovingly restored by Stanley Paris and his family, continuing the winery’s legacy. Enjoy a tasting of excellent estate-grown wines, farmed with organic and regenerative practices certified by Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand. A child-friendly garden, pétanque court and guest cottages add another level of charm to the experience. Keen to explore more of the region’s wine scene? Discover them all here.

Monte Christo Winery in Clyde was established in 1864 and is one of the region's oldest wineries. Photo / Neat Places

4. Afternoon: Let’s go shopping

Head back into Clyde and browse some of the independent boutiques full of items that you’re unlikely to find elsewhere. For wool enthusiasts, visit the white cottage of Touch Yarns on Sunderland St,where shelves are stocked with luxurious yarns of merino, mohair, merino, alpaca and possum alongside patterns for every ability – talk about a knitter’s paradise.

Shelves at Touch Yarns are stocked with luxurious yarns made from merino, mohair, alpaca, and possum. Photo / Neat Places

Over on the next street, Folklore Fine Goods is a lifestyle store that offers an elegant assortment of natural products, from wooden hand-crafted stools to linen clothing and soft merino blankets. Owners Sarah and Todd Sisson use the store’s wall space to showcase their stunning landscape photography too. Make the quick drive to Alexandra to find your next read at Wanderlust Books, a second-hand store that stocks a vast collection of old, rare and collectible titles.

Folklore Fine Goods offers an elegant assortment of natural products, including wooden hand-crafted stools, linen clothing, and soft merino blankets. Photo / Neat Places

5. Craft beer at Station Brewing

Shopping can be thirsty work. Central Otago may be known for its wine, but Station Brewing is one fine example of the region’s flourishing craft beer scene. Set in a laid-back industrial space on Boundary Road in Alexandra, this small family-run brewery opened in 2023 and currently serves a small but mighty selection of beers on tap and some solid bar snacks to soak it all up. If you’re visiting at the weekend, chances are there’s some live music going on inside or in the beer garden out back.

Station Brewing is a small family-run brewery opened in 2023 and serves a selection of beers on tap. Photo / Neat Places

6. Dinner and Accommodation: Olivers

On your way to dinner, take advantage of the soft evening lighting to snap some cute pics of Clyde’s charming township. One such historic site is Olivers, a series of eight stone buildings that date back to the 1860s and now house boutique accommodation, an award-winning restaurant, a cafe with a bakery and deli, and a brewery. The restaurant offers a high-end bistro experience, where you can feast on seasonal and local ingredients by the roaring fireplace in winter or surrounded by apricot trees in the garden during warmer months. You needn’t go far for a good night’s sleep. Olivers has converted five stables into beautiful rooms, as well as six elegant rooms located in the grand lodge, with breakfast served each morning.

For a high-end bistro experience with seasonal and local ingredients, head to Olivers. Everything is served in a setting of apricot trees or by a roaring fireplace. Photo / Neat Places

Day Two

1. Start the day at Three Peaks Coffee

Wake up with a perfect flat white or long black from Three Peaks, a family-owned specialty coffee shop residing in a small stucco building in Clyde. Open from 6.30am on weekdays and 7.30am on weekends, it’s a go-to for early risers (but feel free to sleep in a little longer). The chances of walking out with just a coffee are very slim, courtesy of a cabinet filled with hot pies from a local supplier, as well as donuts, brioche, double-baked croissants and more goods all made by owner Charlotte. Indulge in something there and then, and make sure to grab something for the road.

Three Peaks Coffee owner Charlotte makes pies, donuts, brioche, and double-baked croissants. Photo / Neat Places

2. Send a letter at New Zealand’s Oldest Post Office

Before you get to Omakau, turn off into Ophir, yet another quaint town with a rich gold mining past. Sitting cute as a button on the main street is Ophir Post Office, which has operated since 1886 – making it the longest-running post office in Aotearoa. You can still spot the original letter boxes, vintage furniture, old-school parcel scales, stamp pads and pigeonholes. Make sure to pop a postcard in the post and handfrank it using the original franking stamp. Continue strolling down Swindon St to marvel at other heritage structures, including the old courthouse and church, and an impressive 19th-century bridge stretching over the Manuherikia River.

The Ophir Post Office has been operating since 1886, making it New Zealand’s oldest continuously running post office. Photo / Neat Places

3. Lunch at Muddy Creek Cafe

Continue on to Omakau for lunch at Muddy Creek Cafe, a rustic spot boasting loads of character, the friendliest service, and simple but delicious food. Alice and Marie, originally from the South of France, have transformed the cafe from a takeaway joint into a warm and comfortable space to linger. Everything is made on-site, from the soulful soups and fresh-filled rolls to the buttery pain au raisin and brioche. Take a look in the fridge for jars of seasonal compote and poached fruit, as well as packets of salmon smoked by Alice and Marie.

Alice and Marie, the owners of Muddy Creek Cafe, bring a touch of French cuisine to Central Otago. Photo / Neat Places

4. Explore Hayes Engineering & Gilchrist’s General Store

If the idea of spending your afternoon surrounded by tools and machinery doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, be prepared for Hayes Engineering to change your mind.

Hayes Engineering's factory floor comes to life every Sunday from September to April. Photo / Neat Places

Located just outside Oturehua, these picturesque grounds offer an immersive insight into the life and legacy of New Zealand’s original innovator, Ernest Hayes. Tour through the museum, homestead, and refuel at the popular cafe, and watch the factory floor whir to life every Sunday from September through to April (note: Hayes Engineering closes over winter). On your way through Oturehua, stop at Gilchrist’s, a general store which was built in 1899 and continues to trade today with nostalgic memorabilia and 19th-century goods sitting alongside modern-day products.

Gilchrist’s General Store opened in 1899. Photo / Neat Places

5. Spend the afternoon in St Bathans

This is a destination that should be on everyone’s list: 2000 miners lived here in 1887, and left behind plenty of remnants from the gold rush era. One of St Bathans’ most well-known attractions is the dazzling Blue Lake, a clear pool of water that was created by extensive mining. Bring your swimsuits for a refreshing dip in spring or summer, or enjoy a walk around the lake and admire the otherworldly cliffs. Head back up to the main street to explore the old Post Office (still in operation), mud-brick church and stone schoolhouse, before popping into Vulcan Hotel for a pint of “Rose’s Ghostly Pale”, a pale ale named after the resident ghost.

The picturesque Blue Lake in St Bathans was formed by years of gold mining. Photo / Neat Places

6. Dinner and accommodation: Danseys Pass Hotel

The drive from St Bathans to Danseys Pass passes through Naseby, a small town with so much going on that we dedicated an entire travel guide to Naseby here. If you’ve got the time, hop out of the car and look around the enchanting streets that look straight out of a period drama (look for the petite forest green watchmaker house, which attracts many camera flashes). Danseys Pass Hotel is a 20-minute drive from Naseby, down a gravel road surrounded by a magnificent mountain range, flowing rivers and vast tussock fields. The hotel has been around since 1862, with original old-world features intertwined with new modern comforts. Pull up a chair in the dining room and tuck into elevated pub classics like braised lamb shank or chicken schnitzel, made from fresh local produce. In the bar area next door, a gigantic fireplace invites guests to gather around, sip pints, and toast marshmallows (whether you’re 5 or 55). Once you begin to feel the effects of a busy day, retreat to one of the hotel rooms, tastefully designed with traditional cottage features, eye-catching bathroom tiles, and whimsical wallpaper.

The Danseys Pass Hotel, dating back to 1862, has retained much of its original charm and is a cosy retreat surrounded by mountains. Photo / Neat Places

This story originally featured on Neat Places.