Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Daintree Ecolodge: Intrepid Travel’s first accommodation acquisition in Australia

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The main lodge at Daintree Ecolodge, with its bar, restaurant and lagoon view, blends seamlessly into the landscape. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The main lodge at Daintree Ecolodge, with its bar, restaurant and lagoon view, blends seamlessly into the landscape. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Tucked deep in the world’s oldest tropical rainforest is Daintree Ecolodge, an accommodation by Intrepid Travel. Rosalie Liddle Crawford journeys into the heart of Queensland to see what it’s like.

“When you step into a tropical rainforest, your cortisol levels immediately drop,” someone remarked as I arrived at Daintree Ecolodge,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel