Sweet Chilli Crumbed Dory Bao Buns

Kids will love these bao buns - quick and easy to make but packed with flavour!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Makes 4

Ingredients

4 United Food Co. steamed bao buns

4 United Fish Co. crumbed dory fillets

small carrot, julienned

spring onions, julienned

pickled red onions

Kewpie mayonnaise

sweet chili sauce

fresh coriander

Method

Cook the crumbed dory fillets according to the package instructions. Steam the bao buns until soft and fluffy. Assemble each bao by layering in the crumbed dory, julienned carrots, spring onions, and pickled red onions. Drizzle with Kewpie mayo, and sweet chili sauce. Top with fresh coriander for a pop of flavor. Serve immediately.

How to make quick pickled red onions

In a shallow bowl, mix 1/4 cup vinegar, 1 tsp sugar and 1/2 tsp salt. Pinch chilli flakes(optional)

Thinly slice or mandoline 1/2 red onion and add to the pickling liquid.

Leave to pickle for at least 10 minutes.