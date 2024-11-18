Sweet Chilli Crumbed Dory Bao Buns

Kids will love these bao buns - quick and easy to make but packed with flavour!
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Makes 4
Ingredients
- 4 United Food Co. steamed bao buns
- 4 United Fish Co. crumbed dory fillets
- small carrot, julienned
- spring onions, julienned
- pickled red onions
- Kewpie mayonnaise
- sweet chili sauce
- fresh coriander
Method
- Cook the crumbed dory fillets according to the package instructions.
- Steam the bao buns until soft and fluffy.
- Assemble each bao by layering in the crumbed dory, julienned carrots, spring onions, and pickled red onions.
- Drizzle with Kewpie mayo, and sweet chili sauce.
- Top with fresh coriander for a pop of flavor. Serve immediately.
How to make quick pickled red onions
- In a shallow bowl, mix 1/4 cup vinegar, 1 tsp sugar and 1/2 tsp salt. Pinch chilli flakes(optional)
- Thinly slice or mandoline 1/2 red onion and add to the pickling liquid.
- Leave to pickle for at least 10 minutes.