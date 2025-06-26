1 butternut pumpkin
A drizzle of virgin olive oil
1 whole garlic bulb
1 leek, sliced
1 carrot, sliced
1 stick celery, sliced
8-10 fresh sage leaves
4 sprigs of fresh thyme
2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
1L vegetable stock
½ cup coconut cream
To serve
1 Tbsp black tahini
Dried chilli flakes (optional)
2 Tbsp pumpkin seeds, lightly toasted
Fresh herbs, chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the pumpkin and the garlic on a lightly greased large oven tray lined with non-stick baking paper. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook for 1 hour until the pumpkin is soft. Set aside until cool enough to handle.
- Peel and scoop out the flesh of the pumpkin, discarding the seeds. Remove the garlic from its skin.
- Heat a dash of oil in a large pot. Add the leek, carrot, celery and cook for a few minutes. Strip the leaves off the rosemary sprigs and add with the other fresh herbs, roasted garlic, and pumpkin flesh, then pour in the stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Blend the soup in a blender or using a hand-held stick blender until smooth. Place the soup over high heat and bring to a boil. Stir in the coconut cream and season to taste.
- Serve in soup bowls, drizzle with tahini, sprinkle some pumpkin seeds, chopped fresh herbs and chilli flakes.
Afterword
Black tahini adds a subtle smoky flavour to the soup. You can substitute white tahini or leave it out if you prefer.
-fresh.co.nz